Nurse accused of stealing prescription drugs at assisted living facility

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A licensed practical nurse was arrested Monday after an investigation into missing prescription painkillers at an assisted living facility, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Lisa Vanallen, 39, of Interlachen, is charged with grand theft of a controlled substance.

According to the arrest report, Vanallen started working at Life Care Center of Orange Park in May 2017. She was injured in a shooting last August, and returned to work in September.

Deputies said 104 pills, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, were taken.

It appears that Vanallen was fired, as she's listed as unemployed on the arrest report.

The Florida Department of Health said Vanallen’s license is in good standing, with no complaints against it.

The department cannot confirm the existence of any pending cases against Vanallen until 10 days after probable cause is found.

