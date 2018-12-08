Off-duty deputy assists in emergency landing of plane

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - An off-duty deputy assisted in the emergency landing of a small plane on U.S. Highway 17, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office posted on social media that Sgt. Cox was off-duty Friday when he spotted a low-flying aircraft coming down onto U.S. Highway 17 in Green Cove Springs.

Cox made a U-turn and stopped traffic, which gave the pilot enough room to safely land.

No injuries were reported.

"We appreciate the good work of the pilot, that of Sgt. Cox and the cooperation of motorists coming through," the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an engine malfunction appeared to be the reason why the pilot had to make an emergency landing.

