Orange Park man accused of abusing 5-year-old boy

iStock/allanswart

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 31-year-old Orange Park man was arrested and accused of physically abusing a 5-year-old boy, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The case against Marcus Bettis began, the Sheriff's Office said, after the boy visited Bettis at his Orange Park apartment and left with injuries to his body. The report said the boy had no signs of injuries prior to visiting Bettis.

According to investigators, Bettis used his hands to repeatedly strike the child, leaving the boy with contusions on his head, face, back and legs.

News4Jax visited Bettis' listed address, but no one answered the door.

Bettis was held on no bond in the Clay County Jail. He was scheduled to go before a judge Thursday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.