Orange Park man charged with child abuse in 2017 case

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man accused of child abuse was arrested Friday morning on a warrant issued in October by the Orange Park Police Department.

Josue Alfonso Santos, 27, was booked into the Clay County jail on a charge of child abuse.

According to the arrest warrant, the alleged physical assault on a child happened between Aug. 18 and Aug. 23.

The warrant was heavily redacted to protect the child's identity, but shows the victim is a boy. The warrant also reveals Santos lived in a home on Summit Drive in Orange Park. It's unclear whether that's where the alleged abuse occurred.

A relative who lives in the home told News4Jax that she just learned of the case Friday when Santos was taken into custody.

Neighbor Casandra Coen recognized Santos' booking photo.

"He used to walk down our block all the time while on the phone," she said. "It's been a few months since I've seen him. But, yes, he's been in our area."

According to a Florida Department of Children and Families investigator, the young victim suffered head and face injuries consistent with blunt force trauma from a fist, and the victim had injuries to the neck and face that were consistent with asphyxiation. The investigator also found human bite marks on the boy’s abdomen.

“I’m disgusted by it," Coen said. "That’s terrible and I can’t even image someone doing that.”

As many details were removed from the warrant, it’s unclear how the victim is connected to Santos.

The boy's current condition is also unknown.

As of Friday evening, Santos was being held on $75,000 bond, according to online jail records.

