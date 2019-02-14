Orange Park Medical Center offers drive-thru training for EMS

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Emergency medical service crews came together at Orange Park Medical Center last month for the hospital’s first EMS Drive-Thru Training.

The new, unique training sessions were put into place after local EMS expressed interest to officials at Orange Park Medical Center about trauma injury education.

The training sessions are taught by Orange Park Medical Center trauma doctors and include a 12-minute lecture that is held in the ambulance bay outside of the hospital’s ER. With new sessions starting every 15 minutes, crews can get educated and back on the road quickly.

Orange Park Medical Center’s first event focusing on head injuries brought out almost 40 paramedics and left them eager for more.

"They asked and we answered," trauma surgeon and trauma medical director Miren Schinco said. “The training sessions broaden our reach into the community. The time EMS spends on the scene is just as crucial as time spent in the operating room. We want our partners to have the most knowledge possible to get the patients stabilized and to us as quickly as possible.”

The next session will be held Feb.19 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and will be open to all Clay and surrounding county’s paramedics. The training is held on the third Tuesday of each month.

For more information about the drive-thru training, call 904-639-2191 or click here.

Orange Park Medical Center has treated almost 5,000 trauma patients since opening its trauma center in 2016.

