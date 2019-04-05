Orange Park Medical unveils new donor wall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Orange Park Medical Center unveils its new donor wall Friday to kick off National Donate Life Month.

It has invited Anna Zirbel, the wife of fallen Clay County Deputy Ben Zirbel to be one of the speakers at the event. Ben Zirbel was a registered organ donor and shortly after his death, Anna also signed up to become an organ donor. Sheriff Daniels from the Clay County Sheriff's Office will also be at the event.

It’s been nearly eight months since Zirbel died in the line of duty. He was killed in a crash last August. Troopers said his patrol motorcycle crashed into a trailer attached to a car that failed to yield the right of way. Shortly after his death, his wife said the small comfort in her grief was knowing that he may still help save other people’s lives because he was an organ donor.

According to OrganDonor.Org, one donor can save eight lives, but only 58% of adults in the U.S. are signed up to donate their organs. As of January, there are roughly 113,000 adults and children on the national transplant waiting list.

