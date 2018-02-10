Orange Park woman, 34, accused of having sex with teen brothers

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange Park woman faces multiple felony charges after Clay County deputies said she had sex with two teenage brothers.

Katie Loraine Burnell, 34, is charged with four counts of carnal intercourse with an unmarried person under the age of 18 and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child, jail records show.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by News4Jax on Friday, the investigation into Burnell’s alleged activities began last month when the mother of both boys told deputies that she found out her sons were having sex with Burnell, who the mother said she knows personally.

The arrest warrant states one of the victims, who is now 18, told investigators that he had sex with Burnell four times when he was 17 years old. He also told investigators that Burnell initiated the sexual contact one night when she asked him to rub her shoulders.

When deputies talked to the 15-year-old victim, he said that he and Burnell had sex during the recent Christmas break. According to the 15-year-old, he was at Burnell’s apartment when she asked him to rub her shoulders. He said shoulder rubbing led to her stripping out of her clothes and the two having sex, according to the arrest warrant.

Statements made by Burnell to detectives were redacted from the warrant.

She was booked into the Clay County Jail, where she's being held on $65,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.