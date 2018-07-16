2 men arrested in violent armed robbery, deputies say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery Friday afternoon in Orange Park were arrested a day later, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Keith Anderson Jr. and Joseph Dean Crews, both 21, are charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to a Clay County Sheriff's Office arrest report obtained by News4Jax, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a 911 call came from a home on Loango Road in reference to a disturbance. The disturbance investigation turned into an armed robbery investigation.

Two victims told deputies that two unknown men, who investigators later identified as Anderson and Crews, came over to their residence with a third person who the victims knew. According to the report, while they were smoking marijuana, one of the unknown men pulled out a gun from his waistband and demanded money from the victims.

The report goes on to state that Anderson and Crews ransacked the victims' room, where they stole a cell phones and marijuana. According to the report, while the suspects were ransacking a room, one of them struck one of the victims numerous times in the face and head, causing severe bruising around both his eyes.

Both victims told investigators they feared for their lives.

The report states that after the two suspects got what they wanted, they ran away with the known associate of the two victims.

It’s unclear whether the third person was later arrested with Anderson and Crews.

As of Monday afternoon, Anderson was being held without bond and Crews was being held on $250,000 bond, Clay County jail records show.

