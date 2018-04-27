Clay County begins graffiti cleanup, crackdown

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A major initiative to stop graffiti was launched Friday by the Clay County Sheriff's Office as deputies gathered at an overpass near Oakleaf High School to start painting over graffiti.

It's called Operation Great Graffiti, where the Sheriff's Office will track graffiti around the county and investigate, looking to arrest whoever is responsible.

The Sheriff’s Office has found a lot of graffiti around Orange Park and the Oakleaf development.

The initiative is the brainchild of one Clay County lieutenant who noticed a problem in his neighborhood.

"I live in the area and I saw the graffiti and I was concerned about it so I started looking around the county and saw other areas that have graffiti," Lt. Gary Cross said. "And I know it’s the broken window theory, where the one little thing starts to lead to a bigger thing."

Cross said there’s a misconception that graffiti is gang-related. He says only 10 percent is linked to gang activity.

Most is done by individuals called taggers, who often sign their initials, or their tag, where they spray paint graffiti.

