Clay County motorcycle deputy injured in crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A motorcycle deputy with the Clay County Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash Monday afternoon on Kingsley Avenue, near Orange Park Medical Center.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said the deputy, who was on his way to work, was seriously injured in the crash. He is still being medically evaluated, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

"We ask for the communities' thoughts and prayers to be with him and his family," the Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter.

As of 5 p.m. both eastbound lanes of Kingsley were still closed in the area and the Sheriff's Office asked motorists to avoid the area while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash. The westbound lanes are moving, but slowly.

