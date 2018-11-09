Facebook revenge porn post leads to Clay County arrest

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Clay County woman was arrested after posting nude photos of another woman who had “a relationship” with her boyfriend, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Nicole McElveen, 29, was charged with cyber sexual harassment, the Sheriff’s Office said. In October, investigators said she posted photos of the other woman on Facebook.

According to the incident report, the post contained a caption with the victim’s full name, phone number and employment information.

The photos were posted “with the intent to ruin the victim’s life for having a relationship with the suspect’s boyfriend,” the incident report read.

McElveen was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to the Clay County Jail. She has since posted $5,000 bond.



