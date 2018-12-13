Crossing guard hit by car, injured in Orange Park, deputies say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A crossing guard was transported to the hospital Thursday morning after an accident in Orange Park.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the guard was hit by a vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Lanes of Blanding Boulevard and Kingsley Avenue were briefly blocked during the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays near the school zone.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.