Deputies: 3 in custody, 1 sought after gas station robbery

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody and a fourth person is being sought in connection with a robbery early Friday morning at a gas station in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Blanding Boulevard, just south of Interstate 295.

Deputies said the group stole merchandise and money from the business.

Two people were inside the gas station at the time, but no injuries were reported, deputies said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Orange Park Police Department also responded to the scene.

