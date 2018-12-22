FHP: Information needed in crash that killed baby on Blanding on Dec. 16

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to get additional information on a fiery crash that killed a 7-month-old baby on Blanding Boulevard on Dec.16 around 4:30 p.m.

Several vehicles crashed near the intersection of College Road, leading to the death of the infant and causing serious injuries to five other people inside the vehicles.

Investigators believe that there may be additional people involved in the case and are looking for help to locate them.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call the FHP's Traffic Homicide Department at 904-359-6562 or dial *FHP.

