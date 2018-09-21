FHP: Man in wheelchair killed crossing Orange Park road

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 57-year-old man from Orange Park trying to cross Blanding Boulevard in a wheelchair Thursday night died after he was struck by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the man was crossing Blanding Blvd. near Belmont Blvd. just before 10 p.m. .

He was not in a cross walk when he was struck by a Toyota Highlander.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Clearwater, was not injured and troopers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

