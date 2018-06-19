Police: Child pulled from pond in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A child was pulled from a retention pond Tuesday afternoon at an Orange Park apartment complex, police said.

Firefighters were called to the Autumn Cove complex at 350 Crossing Blvd. off Wells Road because of reports of a possible child drowning.

Police said the child was taken to Orange Park Medical Center as a precaution and is expected to be OK.

The child's gender and age have not been released.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said it provided mutual aid to Clay County for the incident.

