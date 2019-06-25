Hop to it: Orange Park police host event at trampoline park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Orange Park police officers want to connect with their community, and they've come up with a fun way to do it.

Their first ever Hop with a Cop event will be this Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Get Air Trampoline Park.

The event includes a live DJ and snacks.

Children 17 years old and younger get 50% off the total price of admission. Parents must stay with children at the event (no drop-offs).

Parents can ask questions about crime or safety issues in their neighborhoods while the children enjoy jumping on the trampolines.

The trampoline park is at 1564 Park Ave. in Orange Park.

For more information, go to getairsports.com/orange-park.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.