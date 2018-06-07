Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park closed for railroad construction

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Drivers in Orange Park who travel along Kinsley Avenue near Doctors Lake Drive will need to take a detour for the next two weeks.

Kingsley Avenue will close near Doctors Lake Drive for railroad crossing work.

The crossing is located just west of Doctors Lake Drive. The construction project will replace the crossing surface.

According to the Department of Transportation, construction is expected to begin Thursday, June 7 at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. The roadway will reopen early if work is completed ahead of schedule. It could be closed longer if there are weather or other unforeseen delays.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to U.S. 17 (Park Avenue), Wells Road and Blanding Boulevard, as shown in the map above.

