Lost ring found after 10 years at Orange Park Medical Center

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An employee at Orange Park Medical Center was in for a big surprise on Tuesday after her wedding ring was found after 10 years of being lost.

Brenda Glover said she never stopped looking for her ring and never replaced it, hoping she would one day find it.

She promised herself she would buy a new one if it wasn’t found by her 10-year wedding anniversary.

Two weeks short of her 10-year anniversary, the ring was found by construction workers as they were prepping the imaging department for an upcoming hospital expansion.

"She is over the moon to have her ring back!" Orange Park Medical Center said.



