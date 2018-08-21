Massive tree topples in Orange Park, snapping power lines

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A massive toppled over in an Orange Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The tree knocked down power lines and blocked the roadway.

According to a viewer, the tree came down on Woodland Drive just after 7 a.m.

Clay Electric’s outage map showed there were 127 customers in the area without power around 8 a.m.

Kathy Richardson, spokesperson for Clay Electric, is encouraging residents to avoid the area while crews assess the damage.

