Orange Park apartment fire leaves families displaced, damages 4 units

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Florida state fire marshal is investigating an apartment fire in Orange Park that caused $80,000 damage just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

No one was hurt at the apartment complex on Park Avenue, but four units were affected by the fire, which investigators said came from an apartment on the top floor in the middle of the complex.

Fire crews from the the Orange Park Fire Department, Clay County Fire Rescue and Naval Air Station Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the scene and were able to knock down the flames in about eight minutes.

A couple of families were displaced and firefighters said they are going to live with relatives until repairs are made.

