Orange Park Councilman dies unexpectedly at age 73

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Orange Park Town Councilman Ron Raymond passed away Wednesday night of complications from surgery for a sudden illness, town officials said. He was 73.

“Ron was a trusted leader and cherished friend to so many in our community and this news comes as a heavy blow,” the town said in a news release announcing Raymond’s death.

Raymond, who was most recently elected to the Town Council in May 2017, previously served on the council from 1985 to 1991. From 1989 to 1990, he was mayor of Orange Park.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast in Raymond’s honor. Funeral arrangements have yet to be determined.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.