Orange Park wants stricter rules on what residents can store in driveways

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The town of Orange Park wants to crack down on what residents can keep in their front yards.

The Town Council is moving forward with proposed updates to a town ordinance, which would make it more difficult to store certain pieces of personal property in driveways and front yards.

According to some council members, the current home parking ordinance is loose and outdated, and residents are taking advantage of it. Now, the town wants to update the current ordinance to make it more clear for code inspectors to enforce.

Councilman Ron Raymond told News4Jax that there's just too much junk in people's front yards.

"There are a lot of very ugly things that I saw," Raymond said.

Raymond said the town is different than it was when he raised his children years ago.

"Neighbors respected neighbors," he said. "People that had boats had them in their backyard, didn't have them in their front yard. People that had campers had them in their side yard."

If updated wording to the town law passes, boats, trailers, RVs and campers would have to be kept in people's side yards or backyards.

"We're protecting the residential value of the people who live in those neighborhoods," Raymond said.

Two next-door neighbors on Holly Point West said they don't think it's as big of an issue as the town lets on.

"If it's not hurting anybody, then I don't think it should be a problem," Sarah Epperson said.

Joan Alessi added, "(There are) bigger things out there that I think are a little more important than if someone has a boat or RV or a pod in their driveway."

There will be a public hearing July 16 on the topic.

One of the images presented at a joint meeting with the Orange Park Town Council and Planning and Zoning Board

