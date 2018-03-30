Town Council votes to allow Orange Park to take over EMS

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Orange Park town leaders have decided to hit the reset button with the Clay County Commission over a controversial decision to remove an ambulance from Fire Station 19, which is centrally located in Orange Park.

During an emergency meeting Thursday night, the Orange Park Town Council voted unanimously to get a certification of public convenience and necessity.

The certificate would allow the town of Orange Park to take over all emergency medical services.

In the past, Orange Park and Clay County had been sharing the cost, but town leaders said the county was receiving the revenues from ambulance calls.

If Fire Station 19 could get that rescue unit back and even expand services, the town could generate more money. It would also mean quicker response times because the rescue unit would be at Fire Station 19.

During the emergency meeting, paramedic firefighters who were left without an ambulance following the County Commission’s decision to remove the vehicle from Fire Station 19 to another station farther away watched as residents spoke on their behalf.

Some of the comments from residents included:

“I’m one of the victims they took to the hospital. They are right there. We’ve had people fall over there, just blackout. They’re right on the ball. So please fight for them."

“We have to have somebody in the town of Orange Park be our rescue, or we’re going to start losing a lot of lives in that property.”

“I can tell you certainly that two times they saved one of my daughter’s life.”

Orange Park taxpayers are upset, saying they’re caught in the middle of a disagreement between town leaders and county leaders over money.

“The county has a problem with the town. I don’t know why and I don’t care why. It’s our rescue. Our taxes are paid for. We also pay extra taxes for the county, so let us have what we have," Orange Park resident Kitty Denmark said. "We’re asking for a need to be able to fund more and they’re not doing that.”

But that could change since the Town Council also unanimously voted to have the Orange Park mayor meet face-to-face with the chairman of the Clay County Commission to see whether the two could come to an agreement.

Fire Station 18 is 4 miles from Fire Station 19. Residents said it can take longer to get to certain areas of the town during peak traffic hours.

But an ambulance leaving Fire Station 19 can get just about anywhere in town in four minutes or less, according to residents.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.