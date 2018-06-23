Oxygen tank explodes after dance recital in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Fire Rescue Department was called after an oxygen tank exploded causing a fire at the end of dance recital at The Thrasher Horne Center off College Road in Clay County, Saturday evening.

Detectives said the oxygen tank was connected to a baby when it exploded as people were starting to leave the theater at the end of the show.

There is no information available on the condition of the baby or any injuries. A witness told News4Jax many parents were searching for their children as families were separated during the commotion.

Witnesses said the explosion happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and it appeared most everyone got out safely.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.