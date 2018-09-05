Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Blanding Boulevard, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Wells Road, Sgt. Keith Smith told News4Jax.

The pedestrian was said to have life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if it was a man or woman.

No word on whether the driver is facing charges. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.