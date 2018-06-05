Orange Park police search for robber who held up gas station

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Orange Park Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the BP gas station on Park Ave. just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives responded to a panic alarm at 201 Park Avenue just as a dispatch operator was getting a 911 call from the cashier of the BP who reported she had been robbed.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing sunglasses, a white hoodie, jeans and a jacket.

The cashier said the robber was armed with a handgun during the robbery then fled on foot before officers arrived.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have information on the man in the picture to contact the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555.