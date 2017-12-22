Police: Man charged in stabbing at Orange Park home

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park was arrested Friday following a domestic dispute that ended with another man's stabbing, police said.

Jonathan Mikell Nelson, 32, was booked into the Clay County jail on felony charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault without intent to kill, jail records show.

The arrest stems from a domestic dispute at a home off Moody Avenue that sent another man to the hospital with a stab wound about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

At last check, the victim was in critical but stable condition. His name was not released.

Jail records show Nelson remains in custody in lieu of $300,000 bail.

A domestic dispute in Clay County led to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday evening, according to the Orange Park Police Department.

Investigators learned of the incident about 8:30 p.m. after the victim arrived at Orange Park Medical Center with a stab wound, police said.

At last check, police said the victim was listed in critical but stable condition. His name was not released.

Police said the victim and another man were involved in a dispute at a home on Moody Avenue when the stabbing occurred.

So far, no arrests have been announced in the case.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.