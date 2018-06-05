Public invited to discuss contamination concerns at Clay Superfund site

LAKE ASBURY, Fla. - Clay County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss contamination concerns from development over a Superfund site.

A developer wants to build a master-planned community at the old Solite Plant, on the north side of County Road 209-A, east of 209-B. The proposed community would be part of the Lake Asbury Master plan.

Neighbors are concerned the development on the former Superfund site is dangerous and their concerns have led to public outcry.

Those worried about the contamination have taken to social media to share those concerns. They’ve created a Facebook page called Save Russell Landing/ Stop the Solite Development. The page has nearly 1,000 members. Some of them have said they will be attending Tuesday’s meeting.

Background on the former Superfund site

The Florida Solite plant was shut down for illegally burning hazardous materials in the mid 1990’s.

Developers have said rezoning the site could bring hundreds of new homes to the area.

The plan, if approved, would be to build no more than three units, per net acre on the property

People who live in the area are worried that toxins in the ground will be disturbed if the land is developed for homes. They say this could be very dangerous.

The Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00 P.M., on the fourth floor of the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 477 Houston Street Green in Cove Springs.

The meeting is open to the public.

