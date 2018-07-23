Retired Circuit Judge William Wilkes dies at 78

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The longest-serving judge in Florida's 4th Judicial Circuit died on Friday at age 78.

William Wilkes was elected county judge in 1980 and served from 1981 to 1985. He was appointed to the circuit court in 1985 and served as circuit judge until 2010.

“I can’t believe I decided to take on the task of becoming a judge, but it was one of the best decisions of my life,” Wilkes told the Jacksonville Daily Record when he retired after 30 years on the bench.

While born in Burlington, North Carolina, in 1939, Wilkes lived in Clay County most of his life, graduating from Clay High School, earning his bachelor degree at the University of Florida law degree at Cumberland School of Law.

Wilkes practiced law from 1968-1980 with the firm Anderson, Wilkes and McAnnally in Green Cove Springs and also served as the Clay County attorney from 1973-1980.

"His quick wit, dry sense of humor, and unforgettable smile made the judge a presence that will be greatly missed," read Broadus-Raines Funeral Home's obituary. "The judge will be remembered as a man who loved his family, loved the law, loved the Florida Gators and loved his farm."

Wilkes is survived by his wife, Delores, son Joey (Dawn), daughter Kristen (Andy), daughter-in-law Stephanie, father-in-law former Sheriff Otto Jennings Murrhee Jr., six grandchildren, brother Ronnie Wilkes, sister Gail Roberts, brother Jim Wilkes and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was past president and member of the Green Cove Springs Rotary Club and honorary member of the Orange Park Rotary Club. He was a Master Mason, a member of Cabul Lodge #116, Scottish Rite, Clay County Shrine Club and the Royal Order of Jesters Jacksonville Court No. 90, Clay County Children’s Haven, Charter Member of the Chomp & Chop, Clay County Gator Club, and the Clay County Cattlemen’s Association.

Wilkes was awarded the Rotary Citizen of the year, the Rotary Paul Harris fellow award, and the Boy Scout 12 Points of Light Award.

A visitation for friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Broadus-Raines Funeral Home at 501 Spring Street in Green Cove Springs. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Middleburg, 2645 Blanding Blvd. Middleburg. A private interment will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations to be made to the Allegro Assisted Living Facility Memory Care Unit in Fleming Island for a memorial in honor and memory of Judge William A. Wilkes and his fight against Dementia with Lewy Bodies.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.