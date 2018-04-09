Retrial in murder of veterinary tech pushed back to October

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a murdered Clay County veterinary tech will have to wait even longer to learn whether the man initially found guilty of raping and killing her will be convicted again.

Michael R. Jackson was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2007 rape and murder of 25-year-old Andrea Boyer at an Orange Park veterinary clinic.

In 2012, the Florida Supreme Court threw out the conviction and ordered a new trial, citing prejudicial comments made by Clay County Sheriff's Office detectives on the stand.

Jury selection for the retrial began last week, but was abruptly halted.

On Monday, the judge pushed the possible court date back to the week of Oct. 15.

Ann Finnell, Jackson’s defense attorney, said Monday that she was not prepared to argue a motion after the judge ruled last week that she must hand over the results of independent DNA testing.

The state is also asking for items from the test, not just the results.

The developments will be discussed in court Wednesday.

Boyer's family was in court Monday but declined to comment on the delay in the trial.

Boyer worked at the Wells Road Vet Clinic where she was found raped and bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher 11 years ago.

A bench honoring her memory remains outside the clinic.

