Salute to service: 'Veterans Parking Only' signs coming to Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - To honor those who served honorably on active duty in the armed forces of the United States, the Clay County Board of County Commissioners is unveiling two new “Veterans Parking Only” spots.

The new signs will debut in front of the Clay County Administration Building during a ceremony on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

"The idea of setting aside two prime parking spots for our honored veterans came about during the May 14, 2019 Board of County Commissioners Meeting when retired Navy Petty Officer and Master-at-Arms Gary Newman mentioned the need for veterans parking to Commissioner Wayne Bolla," the Board of County Commissioners said. "Commissioner Bolla presented the idea during the Commissioner’s Comments at the board meeting, which received full support from the Clay County Board of County Commissioners."

Clay County has a population of approximately 30,00 veterans in the community.

