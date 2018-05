ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of stalking.

Police say Danny Scott McGuirt Jr. is named in a warrant accusing him of for aggravated stalking and other charges. Deputies provided no other information.

Anyone who knows McGuirt's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

