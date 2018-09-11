Senior citizen pleads guilty to Orange Park bank robbery charge

Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Noel Johnson; FHP-provided photo of his arrest Monday on I-10.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The 75-year-old man arrested after an Orange Park bank theft pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery without a firearm.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Noel Arthur Johnson made off with $1,760 from the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard back in July.

Investigators said the robber walked into the bank, handed the teller a note that implied he had a weapon and walked out with the cash.

Johnson was quickly arrested by troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol on Interstate 10. He was carrying money that had a GPS monitor, troopers said.

Records show Johnson appeared to be struggling financially. In 2016, Johnson was sued by a credit card company that ordered him to pay $4,600. Johnson filed for bankruptcy in May 2017.

A month after filing bankruptcy, his wife died.

Johnson was scheduled for a sentencing hearing October 22. As of Tuesday, he was still in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.