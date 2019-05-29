Sexual predator charged in woman's death says he wants to plead guilty

Middleburg, Fla. - Donald Davidson, the sexual predator charged with murder in the 2014 killing of Roseann Walsh and the sexual assault of her 10-year-old daughter, said during a court hearing that he wanted to plead guilty.

During his final pretrial hearing a week ago, Davidson said he wanted to plead guilty and be sentenced. His attorney advised him against entering a guilty plea.

A hearing is scheduled for Davidson in a Clay County courtroom Wednesday. A judge could rule on his request.

PRIOR STORY: Sexual predator held without bond in kidnapping, sexual battery, auto theft

Davidson's trial is slated to begin June 10. The sexual predator, who was on controlled release from prison in 2014, cut off his GPS monitor and within hours had stabbed Welsh, according to then-Clay County Sheriff Rick Beseler.

Davidson then took off in a stolen minivan with the girl, the Sheriff's Office said. She was able to get back home within the hour, but Davidson managed to elude a manhunt by sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals for about eight hours.

Davidson got out of prison in September 2014, registered as a sexual predator and moved to a home in Middleburg. He was one of dozens of sexual predators living within walking distance of a home on Mayflower Street, where he is accused of killing Welsh and abducting her daughter.

