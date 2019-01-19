Sexual predator unlawfully registered 15 user names online, deputies say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A registered sexual predator was arrested for violating a requirement offenders must follow, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy arrested Basil Donald Addington, 56, after he went online and registered 15 different user names and email address, the Sheriff's Office said. Sexual offenders are required to report online user names to the Sheriff's Office within 48 hours.

A report shows Addington was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Clay County Jail. He was later released.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an administrative summons was sent to both Western Union and MoneyGram to request financial transactions that came from the Jacksonville area and were sent to the Phillippians, Camboida, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos, which are countries that the Department of Homeland Security says have an increasing trend of streaming child sex videos worldwide. However, it's unclear if that's where the investigation began.

Addington was arrested in 1998 and convicted on two counts of sexual battery, records show. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.