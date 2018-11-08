Sheriff announces program to connect his agency with elderly residents

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Sheriff Darryl Daniels has started a new initiative that connects deputies with elderly members of the community.

On Thursday, the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced the Sheriff's Silver Seniors program.

It will involve members of the Sheriff's Office going to meet with elderly residents and spending time with them, whether it be at an assisted living community or a rehabilitation facility.

The goal is to give seniors an opportunity to express any concerns, cares or questions they may have to the Sheriff's Office.

