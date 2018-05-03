Silver Alert issued for missing Clay County man

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday night for a missing 75-year-old man, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they are concerned about Marcus Winfield McGee's mental health.

McGee was last seen Tuesday in the Oakleaf area. He was driving a red 2005 Dodge truck with a Virginia license plate BACKIAM, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said McGee was wearing a white V-neck shirt and white flannel pants.

Deputies said he is believed to be traveling to the Virginia Beach area.

Anyone with information regarding McGee's whereabouts is asked to call the Clay County Communications Section immediately at 904-264-6512. They can also call or text 911.

