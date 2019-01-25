Smash-and-grab car burglaries at Ronnie Van Zant Memorial Park

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Smash-and-grab burglars are hitting parks in Clay County, according to one victim.

A woman said her car and two other vehicles were broken into on Jan. 19 between 4 and 5 p.m. at Ronnie Van Zant Memorial Park.

Jessica Osolinski posted a picture of her damaged car on Facebook. She said her purse and wallet were stolen after burglars broke the windows of her car.

She said the same thing has happened at a park in Green Cove Springs and at Moccasins Slough Park, as well.

Osolinski is warning other moms to watch their stuff even when they are at a park.

She said the stolen designer purse and wallet were worth hundreds of dollars each.

