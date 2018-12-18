Special agenda meeting Tuesday to find new Clay County manager

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County is looking for a new county manager as the current manager, Stephanie Kopelousos is set to join Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis’ team in Tallahassee.

A special agenda meeting will be held by the board of county commissioners Tuesday to get the process moving forward.

DeSantis’ team announced that Kopelousos will begin serving as Director of Legislative Affairs beginning Jan. 9. That means the county is looking for her replacement.

The County Manager's Office mission is to manage and direct all activities of the county government as outlined by the County Charter, Code of Ordinances, and as directed by the Board of County Commissioners. - Clay County website

There are three items on Tuesday’s agenda:

Discussion on Interim County Manager selection Discussion on the process to select a new County Manager Further Discussion on Clay County Council on Aging

Kopelousos previously served as secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation from 2007 to 2011, where she first served as chief of staff.

The DeSantis-Nunez team says she’s a well-respected leader.

Tuesday night’s special meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the county administration building in Green Cove Springs.

