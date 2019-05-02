Fire destroys fencing shop in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park fencing business was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.

Flames engulfed the R Champ Fencing shop on Blanding Boulevard near Arora Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. It's the same business that I-TEAM reporter Jennifer Waugh visited earlier in the year. She remembers stacks of wood in the back parking lot. While crews have not said what caused the fire, the blaze was intense enough to tear through the building.

Clay County firefighters said the fire was quickly contained but heavy smoke remained. Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were also called in to assist.

In a video sent in by a viewer, the fire could be seen shooting through the business which is located in a strip mall.

Business owner, Randy Champ, said he's owned R Champ Fencing for 10 years and was very distraught to lose it all Thursday morning.

Deputies with the sheriff's office as well as Florida Highway Patrol troopers had northbound lanes of Blanding Blvd. at Arora Blvd. blocked while crews investigated the fire.

Lanes reopened just after 7 a.m. but heavy delays remained in the area.

No injuries were reported and the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

