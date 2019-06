CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sherriff's Office is holding a summer event for students.

The event will be held at Middleburg High on the practice field next to the stadium. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An adult must accompany children 12 and under.

The event is free and will feature dunking booths, waterslides, food, drinks and more.

It's a fun way to keep kids occupied and enjoying their time out of school.

