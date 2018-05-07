Surveillance images released in Clay County Circle K robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office released surveillance images Monday in the hopes of identifying the man behind the robbery of an Orange Park convenience store over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office posted a series of images on Facebook, saying the man pictured robbed the Circle K on Blanding Boulevard near Camp Francis Johnson Boulevard early Sunday.

The suspected robber is described as a middle-aged man who's about 5-foot-8 with a medium build and a large tattoo depicting a cross or dagger running down his right calf.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man pictured is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 213-665 or (904) 264-6512.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.