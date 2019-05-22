CCSO: Couple's fight leads to deadly shooting involving 3 deputies

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An overnight domestic disturbance call in Orange Park led to a deadly shooting involving Clay County deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.

Three deputies opened fire, killing a man who they said had pulled a gun on them outside a home on Tanglewood Boulevard near Stagecoach Drive, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. No deputies were hurt.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a woman called deputies for help after a fight with the man escalated. The two were in a relationship and had a child in the home at the time of the incident, deputies said.

When the man came out of the home where the fight took place, he was met by deputies, who opened fire when he pulled the gun, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Stagecoach Drive will remain closed while investigators are on scene.

Some school bus routes could be diverted as a result. Parents are encouraged to escort children to school and use extra caution while deputies continue their investigation.

