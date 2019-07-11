Suspects arrested after Orange Park home struck by gunfire

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office said suspects were taken into custody after shots were fired at a home Wednesday in Orange Park.

The bullets struck a house on Tanglewood Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told News4Jax he heard gunshots after a car drove by the home.

"I heard some rapid gunfire. I thought it was some leftover fireworks but it was too rapid," the neighbor said.

The neighbor said the shooting was unusual for the neighborhood. Hours later, deputies said suspects were in custody.

"Definitely relieved for sure," the neighbor said. "We don't want to wonder if they're going to come back."

It's unclear how many people were involved in the shooting and if the people arrested were charged.

Neighbors are hoping this is the last time a home is struck by gunfire in their neighborhood.

"A bullet don't have no conscience,," the neighbor said. "It don't pick who it's going to kill or who it's going to wound."

The residents of the home that was hit by gunfire did not wish to make a comment.

