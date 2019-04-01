SWAT situation ends without conflict in Oakleaf neighborhood

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Detectives with the Clay County Sheriff's Office were sent to a home in Oakleaf Plantation on Sunday night.

Police were called out to a home in the Forest Hammock neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Deputies say it started as a domestic dispute. A woman ran to a neighbor's home for help and a man ran after her, forcing her back into their home, according to deputies. Four to five homes nearby were evacuated.

Deputies have identified the man as Joshua Ransford and say an 8-year-old boy was inside the home. After a couple of hours, he surrounded peacefully.

Deputies tell News4Jax Ransford is in custody and the woman, whose name has not been identified, is being cared for by Clay County Deputy services. At this time, it's unclear if anyone was hurt.

