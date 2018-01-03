Planning Commission OKs marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - On Tuesday night, Clay County's planning commission voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the unincorporated parts of the county.

The commission looked at banning the dispensaries for two years in the unincorporated parts of the county, which would have essentially banned them everywhere except Orange Park, Keystone Heights and Green Cove Springs.

The planning commission ultimately voted 3-2 in favor of allowing the dispensaries.

