Unlocked cars targeted in Green Cove Springs subdivision

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in Green Cove Springs, where police are reminding people to lock their car doors after multiple vehicles were burglarized overnight.

It happened in the Cove subdivision off Houston Street.

Green Cove Springs police say these types of crimes don’t happen often in the community, which is why they want to remind everyone to take steps to protect themselves -- starting by locking up.

Nora Rodenberger has lived in Green Cove Springs for 16 years.

"We moved from Ohio down here just specifically for this area," she said.

Rodenberger says she loves the safe, small-town feel. But Monday night, her typically quiet neighborhood became a target for criminals.

"It's very unusual, very, very unusual in this little neighborhood," she said. "I hate to hear that it is coming this way because we have a lot of elderly people here."

According to police, three cars were broken into in the Cove subdivision and the thieves got away with a checkbook, two wallets and everything inside them -- including credit cards and personal information.

All three cars were reportedly left unlocked.

"That’s what happened last time," said Sandy Simmer, who has lived in Green Cove Springs for 14 years.

Rodenberger said, "Unfortunately, sometimes you can get that way where you feel really safe and this happens."

Officers remind Green Cove Springs residents that these crimes can happen anywhere -- even in the safest neighborhoods -- and that they're preventable. Police urge people to remove all their valuables from their vehicles and lock up before going inside.

As police continue to investigate, they're still hoping to get more information from people who live in the area. Police said their early investigation leads them to believe the car burglars are not from the area.

