Sheriff to give 1 p.m. update on injured Clay County motorcycle deputy

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - As a Clay County motorcycle deputy remained in the hospital Wednesday following a Sunday morning crash, the Sheriff's Office announced a 1 p.m. news conference to update his condition.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels will speak at the news conference, which News4Jax will carry live on air and stream live online.

Deputy Ben Zirbel was critically injured Sunday in a crash at Blanding Boulevard and Camp Francis Johnson Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man pulling a lawn trailer did not yield the right of way, and Zirbel’s motorcycle crashed into the trailer, throwing him off the bike.

Zirbel remains in critical condition at Orange Park Medical Center following Sunday's crash.

It was the second time in three years Zirbel was seriously hurt in an on-duty crash.

Zirbel, who has been on the force for 12 years, was previously hospitalized in 2015, when he lost control of his motorcycle while pursuing a speeding car and crashed into a ditch.

Residents rallied for Zirbel at the Gate station near U.S. 17 in Fleming Island on Tuesday during the Sheriff's Office's Coffee with a Cop event.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Padgett said the outpouring of thoughts and prayers touches each and every deputy, as well as Zirbel's family.

“With everything we’ve got going on, to know that our community truly stands behind us, it means the world to us,” Padgett said.

A VyStar Credit Union account has been set up for Zirbel and his family. The account number is 7507565803 and donations can be made at any branch.

A GoFundMe page was also created Tuesday.

