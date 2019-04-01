Clay Electric restores power to thousands of customers

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay Electri restored power to thousands of customers left in the dark, Monday.

A widespread power outage was reported around 6 a.m. when Clay Electric's outage map showed 40,870 customers without power. Homes and businesses in Middleburg, Orange Park, Oakleaf and Fleming Island were among those without power Monday morning.

Clay Electric said an issue from the Black Creek substation caused the outage. It alerted customers on through Facebook that it was working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The Clay County Sheriff's Office also reminded drivers that any intersections without working traffic lights should be treated as four-way stops.

Power was fully restored just minutes before 7 a.m. Clay County Schools said students headed to class Monday will not be affected by the early morning outage.

